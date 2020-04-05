S.D. governor says flags should be lowered for funeral of Rep. Glanzer, a COVID-19 victim

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor wants all of South Dakota to honor the life of a state legislator who died from COVID-19.

Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron passed away Friday evening in Sioux Falls, where he had been receiving care. He was 74.

Governor Kristi Noem issued a statement Saturday afternoon.

Her office said Governor Noem will ask that flags across South Dakota fly at half-staff in honor of Representative Glanzer on the day of his funeral.

The date hasn’t been set.

“I was very sorry to hear of Bob Glanzer’s passing. Bob was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected. He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman and worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family,” the governor said in the statement.

Glanzer, a Republican, was serving his fourth year in the South Dakota House of Representatives, according to legislative records

He participated in some votes on the final day of the 2020 session’s main run March 12 but left early,.

The retired banker was born September 13, 1945.

Glanzer was vice-chairman of the House Education Committee. He also served on the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

He sponsored a commemoration this year honoring the James Valley Christian High School boys golf team for its accomplishment in winning the 2019 South Dakota Class B championship.

Last year he sponsored a commemoration honoring the James Valley Christian High School boys cross country team for winning the 2018 South Dakota Class B championship.

In 2018 Glanzer was prime sponsor of HB 1165 that repealed state laws passed in 2010 calling for a pilot high school primarily for American Indian students from federally recognized tribes. The school was to be infused with cultural activities.

The 2010 laws depended on the project receiving competitive federal funding and was to emphasize science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as well as American Indian culture.

South Dakota’s application for funding to the federal government during the Rounds administration was turned down. The state Department of Education sponsored the original legislation that created the laws.

In 2017 Glanzer sponsored two commemorations. One honored the James Valley Christian High School boys cross country team.

The other marked the 150th birthday of Laura Ingalls Wilder and the community of DeSmet’s celebration of her life.

His legislative district included Beadle and Kingsbury counties. DeSmet is the county seat of Kingsbury County.