S.D. governor plans Schwan’s announcement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor of South Dakota plans to issue an announcement this morning about a Minnesota-based company and its South Korean owner.

Schwan’s a national leader in providing frozen pizza, frozen Asian snacks and desserts to grocery stores and other retailers in the U.S.

Governor Kristi Noem intends to also make remarks about it during her State of the State speech Tuesday marking the start of 2021 legislative session.

The previous plan called for Noem to hold a statewide availability for news media Monday morning with Dimitrios Smyrnios. He is CEO of Schwan’s Company and executive chairman for CJCJ Foods, America. CJCJ Foods purchased Schwan’s Company in 2019.

Asked by KELOLAND News about the change of plans, the governor’s communications director, Ian Fury, replied, “Unfortunately, schedules for both the governor and for Mr. Smyrnios changed.”