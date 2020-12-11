S.D. governor offers more coronavirus relief

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem said Friday that $345 million is available in additional grants for small businesses, non-profit organizations and healthcare providers in South Dakota who have been financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer includes $195 million to help offset reductions in cash flow that businesses and non-profits suffered from September through November.

There also are $75 million available for hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and $75 million available for other community-based providers of safety net programs for reductions during October and November.

Applications will be taken Monday, December 14, through Sunday, December 20. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available at online.