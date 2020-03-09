S.D. governor, lawmakers announce funding for 2 percent raises and low-THC hemp

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flanked by House and Senate Republican leaders, Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Monday that the coming state budget will feature 2 percent raises for Medicaid healthcare providers, public schools and state government employees, as well as $3.5 million to start and run a low-THC hemp program for South Dakota.

The breakthrough on HB 1291 came because some tax revenues have been coming in stronger, Medicaid services have been costing less for a third consecutive year and maintenance on state buildings can be scaled back slightly, according to the governor.

The announcement came just hours before senators were to start debating whether to legalize industrial-level hemp with a THC level of no more than three-tenths of one percent. The House had already passed HB 1008. The governor vetoed similar legislation last year.

The Legislature still has some other issues to work out on the new budget before lawmakers wrap up Thursday and start a two-week break. The final day of the 2020 session is Monday, March 30.

Joining the governor at the mid-day news conference were House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids, Senate Appropriations chairman John Wiik of Big Stone City and Senate Republican assistant leader Jim Bolin of Canton.

Several of the governor’s top aides — chief of staff Tony Venhuizen, policy director Maggie Seidel and budget commissioner Liza Clark — watched from the side during their announcement.

State law requires that public schools get a state aid increase at the previous year’s rate of inflation or 3 percent, whichever is lower. The inflation rate during the past year was 2 percent.

The governor said top House and Senate Democrats also had been briefed earlier Monday.

House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls said it will be good news.

“Now I can talk about it,” Smith said, as he spoke in a Capitol hallway with South Dakota Education Association president Mary McCorkle, who at first seemed unable to believe it. SDEA represents teachers and other educators in negotiations with local school boards. “We wanted to follow the law,” Smith said.

In December, the governor had recommended no increases for the ‘big three’ because revenue looked too tight.