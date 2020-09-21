S.D. governor calls special session on COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers will return to the Capitol on October 5 for a special session of the Legislature that Governor Kristi Noem called Monday on COVID-19 spending and policy issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislators had already been holding joint committee meetings to make recommendations to the 18 House and Senate members on the interim Appropriations Committee that meets Sept. 30.

South Dakota received $1.25 billion from Congress for the governor to commit by December 30.

Word of the special session broke Monday during a meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Commerce and Energy regarding COVID-19. Representative Carl Perry, an Aberdeen Republican, let other legislators know he had received a message about the October 5 date.

“We’ll see you in a couple weeks, I think,” the co-chair, Rep. Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, said as he concluded the panel’s meeting.

Among the commerce panel’s recommendations Monday were $10 million to assist non-profits and $5 million to pay up to three months of interest on business loans made by economic development organizations.

The appropriators met September 10 to review the governor’s proposal for up to $400 million in relief grants for small businesses. Liza Clark, the governor’s finance commissioner, showed that more than $600 million had been committed or spent to that point.

Noem has previously announced $200 million for county and municipal governments and $75 million for K-12 schools.

On Friday, the governor proposed $100 million for health care organizations. That came as the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee recommended an additional $200 per K-12 student — roughly $30 million — and additional funding for school cooperatives. The Legislature’s Joint Health and Human Services Committee meets Tuesday at 8 a.m. CT.

House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, led a bipartisan group of 46 representatives who sent the governor a letter in August seeking a special session.

This is a developing story.