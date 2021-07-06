S.D. gets federal commitment to rebuild stretch of I-90, including bridges, west of Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The federal government has agreed to provide $61.5 million to the South Dakota Department of Transportation toward reconstructing 28 miles of Interstate 90 in Minnehaha and McCook counties.

SDDOT officials announced the award Tuesday from the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program known as INFRA.

The U.S. government last week said it would provide more than $900 million among 18 states for projects.

SDDOT is looking at starting construction in 2023. The stretch is between the Salem and Canistota areas on the west and the Hartford area on the east.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt credited the “hard work” of the state Congressional delegation and Governor Kristi Noem for helping secure the grant.

More space for truck parking at the westbound and eastbound rest stops will be one of the new added features, according to the department.

Some parts of the project area between mileposts 362 and 390 have flooded at times. “The project will also ensure the replacement bridges will be resilient to increasingly frequent flooding,” the federal summary says.