S.D. Game, Fish and Parks posts report, survey results on nest-predator and live-traps programs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks put several items on its website Friday regarding the nest-predator bounty program and the live-traps giveaway.

Report from deputy secretary Kevin Robling and wildlife damage program administrator Keith Fisk.

Survey report from Responsive Management on perceptions of nest-predator bounty program by participants and by South Dakota residents.

Survey results from Responsive Management.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission will consider March 5 whether to continue the program for a second year.

The commission is looking at changes to it.

Department leaders want to keep the program in some form. Governor Kristi Noem directed the department last year to do it as a way to protect pheasants and ducks during the nesting season.