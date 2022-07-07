STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The decision by Circuit Judge Kevin Krull to remove his name from the November 8 ballot has created a nonpartisan judicial election contest that no longer has a candidate.

The South Dakota Judicial Qualifications Commission in turn has sent notice about the vacancy to all attorneys who are members of the State Bar of South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem appointed Krull to the Fourth Circuit judgeship on August 15, 2019. He previously was Meade County state’s attorney.

The withdrawal of his nomination has left an election without any candidates for the seat. Any lawyer who runs now faces a new deadline of August 9, 2022, to file a nominating petition.

Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, and Ziebach counties comprise the circuit. Its presiding judge is Michael Day.