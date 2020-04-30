S.D. fisheries administrator answers questions about a ritual of spring — walleye spawning

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to another first in the lives of many South Dakotans. Because of social-distancing guidelines, the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks canceled the annual gathering of walleye eggs that would have otherwise happened this spring.

Geno Adams is the fisheries program administrator in the state Wildlife Division. Earlier this week, Adams answered questions from KELOLAND News Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre.

When would the state fishery crews have been heading out to collect walleye eggs this spring?

The start of walleye spawning varies annually depending upon weather and ice-out. Once the ice is off eastern South Dakota waters, northern pike spawning begins. They spawn as the ice is leaving the lakes. Once the water warms a bit, staff begin setting test nets for walleye in the eastern part of the state.

Ice-out can vary from late March to early May. Some years the first walleye eggs are taken at the beginning of April. In 2018, late ice-off led to the first walleye eggs spawned by staff on April 25. As a general rule, smaller waters in eastern South Dakota warm up more quickly than Lake Oahe. Therefore, egg-take begins on Oahe later.

From what waters?

Waters targeted by staff for walleye spawning vary annually. Walleye populations fluctuate and staff will target lakes with larger average size walleye. Spawning operations have targeted Oahe, Indian Springs, Sinai, Brush, West 81, Twin, Lynn, Mid Lynn, Reid and East Oakwood in recent years.

How many eggs?

The number of eggs collected varies upon the request put together by management staff, based on stocking needs along with the ability to collect eggs during a particular spring. Between 2014 and 2019, the number of eggs collected annually varied between 95 million and 147 million. They are measured by liters of eggs, with each liter containing approximately 145,000 eggs.

How many people were to be involved?

There are multiple three-person crews working out of the Sioux Falls, Webster, Mobridge and Fort Pierre offices. Staff members from other offices also travel to spawning locations to assist.

The Game, Fish and Parks Department considers walleye spawning a major work initiative, with the expectation that all fisheries staff will help out as needed. Volunteers from other branches of the department as well as other agencies also go with to take part in this spring tradition.

On any given day during spawning, there could be as many as 10 boats scattered around the state with three to four staff members on each boat, plus additional staff helping at the spawning location.

Where and when are the walleye eggs hatched?

Blue Dog State Fish Hatchery east of Webster has six staff members that handle walleye egg-hatching and rearing duties. If walleye eggs are held at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, they will hatch in approximately three weeks.

After they have hatched, how many weeks are they kept?

Upon hatching, newly hatched fry are either stocked into waters around the state or into hatchery ponds present at Blue Dog hatchery. Walleye that stay on site in hatchery ponds will be raised to small fingerling size, around 2 inches, depending on water temperatures. They will be stocked throughout South Dakota waters in June.

In what numbers and waters were they to be planted?

Here’s a look at the Stocking requests:

It should be noted that these are prioritized requests. Some of the lower priority requests may not be stocked, depending on how egg collection goes. Lower priority waters could be those that are susceptible to winter kill. If we have extra fish, they may get stocked as well as the higher priority waters. Actual stocking numbers for previous years can be found here.

When were the last times, if you know, when South Dakota GFP didn’t collect walleye eggs?

We have a spreadsheet that dates back to 1983. There are no years in which we did not collect some eggs.

How many walleye eggs were collected last year?

127,707,000.

Where were those fry and fingerlings planted?

See here:

What’s a general rule on how fast walleyes grow in South Dakota lakes? If a walleye fingerling was planted in 2019, how many years does it take to reach 15 inches?

General rule, three to five years to get to 15 inches in length.

Growth varies by the water body the fish was from. More specifically, growth varies due to the primary food items available to different walleye populations.

Lake Oahe is famous for football-shaped walleye due to the abundant rainbow smelt, an oily, highly nutrient-dense bait fish that improves walleye growth. Lake Sharpe is known for gizzard shad being the primary forage available to walleye. Gizzard shad are less nutrient-dense and are considered a “seasonally available” bait fish species. This means they spawn in the spring (and) produce millions of offspring that game fish feed on all throughout the summer and fall months.

Once the water cools to a certain water temperature, most gizzard shad die, as they are on the northern edge of their range in South Dakota. Enough large adults make it through the winter to spawn and produce the next year-class of shad. This leaves a large gap in the food chain for sport fish in a shad-based fishery. Sport fish have to persist on other food items until shad are produced the next spring. This causes growth to be slower on these types of lakes, which include Lake Sharpe.

Biologists like to see walleye grow to 15 inches in length by the third year of growth. Some waters that would be considered “slow growth,” walleye may not make it to 15 inches for five or more years.

Prior to the 2011 flood, Lake Oahe walleye were growing to 15 inches by age two, which would be considered extremely fast growth. Compare this to 2019 — walleye have been “recovering” from the 2011 flood — most of their food was flushed through Oahe dam and smelt populations are recovering — and that is reflected in growth, with walleye not attaining 15 inches until age four or later.

Water from eastern South Dakota known for its walleye fishing, Waubay Lake, showed the average walleye captured in 2019 gill net surveys growing to 15 inches at age three, based on a diet of shiners, small rough fish and small game fish.

Has South Dakota GFP ever collected walleye eggs for another state? Has South Dakota ever received eggs from another state?

Yes. South Dakota routinely works with North Dakota to fill walleye egg requests. When South Dakota has excess eggs and North Dakota can’t fill their requests, we send them eggs. Likewise, when North Dakota has excess eggs, they send them to us. When we receive eggs from North Dakota, we will sometimes send staff up to bring the eggs back.

We also stock walleye that are hatched at the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery. Those eggs come from Nebraska.

Over the past few decades, has South Dakota GFP changed any techniques or places where walleye eggs are collected?

The techniques have largely remained the same. Trap nets are set overnight in likely locations within lakes containing populations of large walleye. They are checked daily, with eggs and milt removed from females and males when enough are captured. Some of the spawning procedures have been modified over time, making small modifications to improve the process.

Other states such as Iowa utilize short-term gill net sets to capture walleye for spawning purposes. Nets are set for short durations multiple times overnight and fish are removed from nets and taken to local hatcheries to be spawned the next day. South Dakota experimented with overnight, short-term gill net sets on Lake Sharpe a few years ago to see if it would work here. Catches were poor and it was discontinued.

Is there anything else interesting about collecting walleye eggs that people should know?

Both water temperature and photoperiod (length of day) drive spawning, so the peak of walleye spawning in South Dakota is generally within same window, the third week in April, no matter what the weather is.

There is likely some walleye mortality associated with spawning activities annually, but the mortality is extremely low. There is a lot of stress involved in spawning activities and some walleye likely die during natural spawning activities as well.

Removing eggs from a lake on an annual basis has no impact on the walleye population. The number of eggs within a lake rarely impacts the number of offspring produced. There are enough eggs within a small amount of females to repopulate the lake many times over. This would be why South Dakota does not have a closed fishing season during the spring. The major impact on walleye populations is spring weather. Fluctuating temperatures and windy conditions cause egg hatch, fry growth and survival and recruitment to the population to be poor. This is the number one thing we get questions on from anglers annually is, “Why don’t you close the season during the spawn?” with the thought being our fishing would vastly improve. It wouldn’t.

You have to think of walleye like mosquitoes. When we have wet conditions, we have a huge number of mosquitoes. When it’s dry, mosquito production goes down, irrelevant to the number of mosquitoes in the population. This is the same for fish, except the weather conditions that limit populations is a bit more complicated than just wet versus dry.

Fertilized eggs from Lake Oahe have been flown by airplane to get to their destination of Blue Dog State Fish Hatchery

One of the neatest aspects of helping out with spawning activities is seeing all of the different fish species that are captured in the trap nets — big northern pike, smallmouth bass, crappies, buffalo, common carp, et cetera.

What’s best — rising water level, steady water level, or dropping water level — for walleye reproduction?

Rising water levels are the best for fish in general. Whenever there is a rise in water levels, the productivity or amount of nutrients in the water body increases due to newly flooded lands. This nutrient increase helps with all levels of the food web.

The lakes in northeast South Dakota are a good example. When the water levels rose rapidly in the 1990s, fish populations exploded in many waters that previously contained poor fish populations.