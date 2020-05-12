S.D. ed-standards panel briefed on “seamless” approach for public techs and state universities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new deal takes effect July 1 that ensures students at any of South Dakota’s 12 public higher-education campuses can transfer general-course credits among them.

It also will cover high school juniors and seniors who take college-level courses for dual credit.

The state Board of Regents and the state Board of Technical Education unanimously adopted the agreement earlier this spring. The regents govern the six state universities, two university centers and two specialty schools that serve K-12 students with disabilities. The tech board oversees the four tech schools.

Nick Wendell and Jay Perry outlined the pact Monday to the state Board of Education Standards that oversees South Dakota’s K-12 public schools. Wendell is the tech board’s executive director. Perry is the regents’ vice president for academic affairs.

They said the update replaces various memorandums from the early 2000s. Voters approved a state constitutional amendment in 2016 allowing the Legislature to create the technical education board.

The education standards board previously oversaw the techs — Lake Area in Watertown, MTI in Mitchell, Southeast in Sioux Falls and Western Dakota in Rapid City — because the four were still tied to their local K-12 school districts.

Wendell said the four names will change from institutes to colleges July 1 after action by the Legislature this year. The tech board will consider this month a petition from Western Dakota to be independent of the Rapid City school district.