S.D. COVID-19 law won’t be lifted after all

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Looks like South Dakota lawmakers don’t expect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to be gone any time soon — and definitely not as fast as they had thought last March.

Emergency legislation that the Legislature passed adding COVID-19 to a special list of contagious diseases was supposed to automatically repeal July 1, 2021.

But Senate Bill 3 has been pre-filed by the state Department of Health. It would repeal that sunset date indefinitely.

That means the department could continue to have special powers regarding people with COVID-19 for as long as the current pandemic continues.

The Legislature opens its session January 12. So far at least 45 bills — 13 House, 32 Senate — have been pre-filed. Last year lawmakers handled 492 bills in the regular session and one in the October special session.