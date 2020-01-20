S.D. courthouses’ employees could get concealed-carry too

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — County employees might be next to get to carry handguns hidden from others in South Dakota courthouses.

Senator Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican, introduced SB 51. His lead House co-sponsor is Representative Tim Goodwin, a Rapid City Republican.

They are the only legislators currently on the bill.

The Legislature passed a measure last year opening much of the state Capitol to concealed-carry. People need to take special steps.

Governor Kristi Noem signed the Capitol-carry bill into law. She also signed a repeal of the state law requiring people get a concealed-carry permit.

Governor Dennis Daugaard had stopped similar measures in 2017 with vetoes.

A variety of people including law enforcement officers and judges currently can carry concealed weapons in courthouses.

County commissions could vote to override the waiver for courthouse employees under Russell’s bill.

