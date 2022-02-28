PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature should consider regional jails as a topic to study during the next interim, a state lawmaker said Monday.

That suggestion from Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, was the highlight from an otherwise pounding that Senator Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, took on a proposal to let county governments levy a half-percent sales tax.

The Senate rejected HB 1053 by a vote of 30-4. The only ones to say yes were Republicans Timothy Johns of Lead, Herman Otten of Lennox, Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford and Novstrup.

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, in his role as Senate president, ruled before the roll call that the legislation called for creation of a new tax and therefore needed a two-thirds majority. The House had previously approved it 45-22, two ayes short of a two-thirds majority there.

“This bill aims to give counties more options,” Novstrup said. He said county governments had been put in a box 28 years ago when then-Governor Bill Janklow addressed property taxes by limiting county budget growth to 3% or less, depending on inflation. “It’s a problem,” he said.

Novstrup explained that counties would need 60% support from voters to impose the tax and its purpose would be limited to repaying bonds issued for construction projects involving courthouses, public safety centers, jails and treatment centers. A further limit would prevent a county from attempting another within five years after completing those payments.

Schoenbeck said county governments have all the burdens and none of the benefits when there’s growth in the local economies. He called for the regional jail study this year — “There is a high degree of recognition that we need to have regional jails,” he said, with at least three funding requests this session — and said the time wasn’t right for Novstrup’s bill. “But if things aren’t solved, maybe next year,” Schoenbeck said.

Steinhauer, whose seatmate is Schoenbeck, argued for the bill. “This is not a mandate across the state, this is an option,” Steinhauer said. “We need to give them another vehicle to do what needs to be done in their counties.”

That’s not how Senator Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, said it. “This isn’t just a slippery slope. This is a cliff,” he said.