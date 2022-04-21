PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state lawmaker who chairs the South Dakota Corrections Commission asked members Thursday for suggestions on the Legislature’s interim studies of regional jails and juvenile justice.

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission said Senator Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, and Representative Greg Jamison, R-Sioux Falls, are likely to lead the jails study.

Heinert serves on the Legislature’s Executive Board that chooses study topics and assigns lawmakers to them. The board meets Monday, April 25, at the Capitol. Diedrich is a commission member.

One point that emerged from discussion Thursday was that county jails don’t provide information about who’s in them on any given day to a central point.

“There is not a single entity that oversees all county facilities,” said Bridget Coppersmith, a state Department of Corrections official.

The study also should look at the role of Corrections Commission, member David McGirr of Huron suggested. He said that currently the commission is “a paper tiger” whose members have often learned afterward about changes made in the state’s prison system.

The Legislature created the nine-member commission during the 1990s to “assist the Department of Corrections in examining criminal justice issues and developing initiatives to address problems in corrections and the criminal justice system.” The commission also has legal authority to approve spending from the prison industries fund.

The new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, participated in the teleconference. Governor Kristi Noem announced her appointment in February after a shake-up in the department’s administration during the past year.

Wasko said she’s visited all of the facilities in the six weeks she’s been on the job and met many of the staff members. She called it “very enlightening and encouraging.”

One of the changes she said she’s made was getting email service to some 350 DOC employees who previously didn’t have it.

“It’s a a big job,” Heinert told her.