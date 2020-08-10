S.D. Congressmen split on President’s moves

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day Trump suggested in a tweet that November’s general election should be postponed, citing his unsubstantiated assertions of widespread mail-in voter fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of South Dakota’s Republicans in Congress who are up for re-election this fall took to Twitter during the weekend to express somewhat opposite views from each other regarding the latest executive actions issued by U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds defended the Republican president’s moves, saying in a series of tweets that Democrats were “playing politics” and Trump had “no choice” but to try to break the deadlock between the Democrat-run House and the Republican-controlled Senate over more COVID-19 relief.

“I thank him for stepping up to provide much-needed relief to American families. It’s what Americans should expect and deserve from their elected leaders,” Rounds wrote Saturday.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson cast the president in a different light in his tweet Sunday.

“I’ve been reviewing the legal basis for the President’s executive orders following Congress’ failure to act. Some are more problematic than others. We are a constitutional republic & separation of powers matters. Congress shouldn’t rely on executive authority to govern our nation,” Johnson wrote.

On Saturday Trump issued one executive order that pauses student-loan interest and defers payments, and three executive memos.

One memo suggests his administration defer collection of collection of payroll taxes from many employees for Medicaid and Social Security. Another offers $400 per week of federal unemployment bonus, with states asked to pay $100. The third asks his administration to look at ways to stop evictions.