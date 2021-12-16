S.D. communities picked for access grants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Seven municipalities across South Dakota were chosen Thursday by the state Transportation Commission to receive grants that will help fund local projects.

They scored highest of 28 community-access applications that state Department of Transportation staff presented to the commission.

Freeman, Lemmon, Wall, Corona and Kennebec will get $600,000 apiece, Canistota $555,000 and Miller $387,700.

The commission had $4 million to distribute in economic development grants for community access, agri-business and industrial parks.

However, the projects planned for the one agri-business application in Grant County and two industrial-park applications at Crooks and North Sioux City weren’t ready, so the money was combined into one category.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development helped consult, program manager Joanne Hight said.