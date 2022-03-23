DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Bettors at Deadwood casinos will be able to legally put money on USFL games this spring.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming added the new pro football league to its list of approved sports events Wednesday. The 10-week season kicks off Saturday, April 16. All 40 games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama.

Susan Christian, the commission’s executive secretary, recommended that USFL events be allowed for sports wagers.

Mike Rodman, the Deadwood Gaming Association’s executive director, attested to the league’s integrity.

Commissioner Spencer Hawley of Brookings asked whether there have been other requests for expansion. Christian said most of those were handled at the December meeting.

“It hasn’t been as many as one would think,” she said. “I think they’re satisfied.”

USFL will follow 98% of the National Football League’s rules. Commissioner Bob Goetz of Huron asked about the other 2%. Christian said USFL is adapting some Canadian Football League and college rules.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of integrity issues we need to be concerned with,” Christian said.