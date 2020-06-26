S.D. commission plans public hearing on expanding ‘no-mow’ rule to more counties

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People in Dewey, Jones and Stanley Counties wouldn’t be able to mow their ditches along state highways year-round, under one of the rule changes proposed Thursday by the state Transportation Commission.

The commission plans a public hearing Thursday, July 23, at 9:05 a.m. CT to consider potential adjustments to rules for mowing rights of way and for various speed limits in Charles Mix, Custer, Faulk, Hyde and Lincoln counties.

Dewey, Jones and Stanley counties would have to hold off mowing until June 15. That’s the starting date already in rule for Gregory, Lyman and Tripp counties. They’re are some of South Dakota’s best areas for hunting pheasants, which tend to use ditches for nesting when there isn’t other dense cover.

All counties east of Missouri River must wait until July 10 to start mowing.

The commission Thursday approved extending the school-zone speed limit farther east in Parkston on SD 44 to South Chapman Drive, the last intersecting street on the community’s east side, where the elementary school is.

“The Parkston police chief reported many near-misses at this intersection,” commission lawyer Karla Engel said.

The commission also adopted a rule formally establishing school-zone speed limits in a variety of communities. All but one of the zones already exist, but there wasn’t a rule clearly allowing them. Summerset gets the new zone.