COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 78; Active cases at 810

S.D. commission OKs projects at airports

Capitol News Bureau

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Ten airport improvement projects in South Dakota would be funded mostly or entirely by federal grants, under a plan the state Aeronautics Commission reviewed Thursday.

Federal funding would provide 100% for projects at Gregory, Hot Springs, Platte, Springfield, Tea / Lincoln County, Yankton and two at Pierre. The money comes from the CARES Act.

For one piece at Pierre and one at Yankton, federal funding would cover 90%, with state and local sources splitting the other 10%.

The commission also approved Presho using $5,224.18 from its fuel-tax fund for gravel on its runway and taxiway.

