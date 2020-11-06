S.D. commission hears how Minnesota fights zebra mussels, other aquatic invasive species

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota’s watercraft inspections coordinator explained Thursday to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission how his state battles against zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species.

Zebra mussels have been found in a growing number of South Dakota waters in recent years, including the lower half of the Missouri River and various northeast lakes.

Adam Doll said Minnesota passed its first AIS laws in 1987 as a response to purple loosestrife.

Minnesota legislators added a $2 annual inspection surcharge for watercraft in 1990, raised it to $5 in 1994 and increased it to $10.15 last year. Lawmakers there made boat inspections mandatory in 2011 and expanded the program to cover lake-service providers. Minnesota also distributes $10 million to counties throughout the state.

Doll said 91 instances of zebra mussels were found by Minnesota inspectors this year, including 25 on vessels that were being transported to waters where zebra mussels haven’t been yet.

He said zebra mussels were confirmed in Lake Superior in 1988. Lake Zumbro in 2000 was Minnesota’s first inland water known to have zebra mussels.

Hiring people to do seasonal inspections is difficult, according to Doll, especially in rural counties.

He said Minnesota’s law applies to “water related equipment” because that covers a broader range than “watercraft.”

Boat lifts are “an incredibly high risk” when they’re moved from water infested with zebra mussels to water where zebra mussels haven’t been documented, according to Doll. He said another challenge is private resorts and marinas because inspectors work at public access points.

Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources employs an ‘organisms in trade’ specialist who works with businesses such as vendors and fish stores as part of its invasive species effort.

Gary Jensen of Rapid City, the South Dakota commission’s chairman, asked Doll for suggestions in working with the public.

Doll said there are “countless studies” showing that invasive species are transported between water bodies. He said experienced boaters can get in a hurry and miss vegetation that holds young zebra mussels. Another group is new boaters, and lake associations can be advocates, he said.

Commissioner Doug Sharp of Watertown asked what to tell people who say zebra mussels can’t be stopped. Doll said it’s “much, much cheaper” to do inspections than to treat infested water bodies

“I don’t know that I whole-heartedly agree it’s inevitable,” Doll said. He called it “an uphill battle” that needs attention every day to slow the spread while research continues for an effective treatment.