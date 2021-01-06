S.D. chief brand inspector steps down

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Brand Board accepted the resignation of Dan Bothwell as chief brand inspector Wednesday.

He held the post since 2015. The position will be advertised.

South Dakota requires cattle, horses and mules to be branded for ownership identification purposes west of the Missouri River. In recent years, 1.5 million to 1.8 million head have been inspected. Ranchers pay fees for the service, and state government pays the inspectors.

The counties are Corson, Perkins, Harding, Dewey, Ziebach, Meade, Butte, Stanley, Haakon, Lawrence, Pennington, Lyman, Jones, Gregory, Tripp, Mellette, Todd, Jackson, Bennett, Oglala Lakota, Custer and Fall River.

The state board took full responsibility for inspections in 2008. The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association previously ran the program for decades.

The board staff also registers brands, accounts for strays and investigates thefts.