PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Only scrap metal businesses with a valid South Dakota sales-tax license could purchase detached catalytic converters under a proposal that has received final approval from the Legislature.

The state House of Representatives agreed 67-3 Tuesday with the Senate version of HB 1174 sponsored by two Rapid City Republicans, Representative Mike Derby and Senator Mike Diedrich.

The legislation now goes to Governor Kristi Noem for her decision whether it becomes state law.

The businesses would be required to keep records of the transactions regardless of purchase price and make them available upon request from law enforcement.

The Senate voted 31-1 Monday for it.

Derby said lawmakers met with scrap-metal dealers to get their perspectives on the Senate side. He said the goal is to slow the theft of catalytic converters in South Dakota.