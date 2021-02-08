S.D. Bureau of Administration seeks funding so it can complete study of building-space needs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Money to finish analyzing whether South Dakota’s state government needs less building space wasn’t part of Governor Kristi Noem’s budget request December 8.

That’s according to Scott Bollinger, her commissioner for the state Bureau of Administration. His remarks came Monday during a meeting with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.

Bollinger said the governor had already finished preparing her budget recommendations when he met with the Legislature’s Executive Board December 7.

The board agreed that day the $60,000 for the second phase would come from the bureau’s budget rather than the Legislature’s budget.

Bollinger said Monday the appropriators should give the bureau another $60,000 “if you want to see phase two completed.”

The committee in a May 27, 2020, letter directed the bureau to prepare “a long-range plan of state-owned buildings to accommodate the changes and growth of state government” by November 1, 2020. The deadline was extended to December 1, 2020.

The bureau received responses from nine firms and Bollinger contracted on August 24 with CO-OP Architecture. Its principal architect, Tom Hurlbert of Sioux Falls, is a member of the State Historical Society board of trustees. Committee members sounded surprised when they learned the report needed a second phase.

Links to a reply letter from Bollinger, survey details and an executive summary are posted on the main page of the bureau’s internet site. Bollinger said Monday the next round would go back through every state agency and location, and look at the effects of teleworking.

Remote work became necessary when the governor temporarily closed many state offices early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be cost-benefit analysis and preparation of timelines, according to Bollinger. He said Monday the work would take nine months.

S.D. state government’s building study needs second phase, commissioner tells legislators