S.D. bridges will be named for ‘fallen heroes’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eight more South Dakota veterans who died in action will be honored by having bridges named for them, the state Transportation Commission decided Thursday.

Sgt. Allen D. Kokesh Jr., SD 50 eastbound, over the James River, near Yankton. Died Feb. 7, 2006, near Baghdad, Iraq.

Sgt. 1st Class Richard Lee Schild, SD 50 westbound, over the James River, near Yankton. Killed September 4, 2005, near Baghdad, Iraq.

SSG Jason Wayne Montefering and Sgt. Jeremiah Boehmer, SD 44, over the James River, near Parkston. Montefering died February 5, 2006, in Iraq. Boehmer died July 24, 2005, in Iraq.

Pvt. Dale Crow and Pvt. David Crow, SD 73, Flat Creek Bridge near Summerville. The cousins died September 6, 1950, in South Korea: Dale Crow, who was wounded, jumped atop an enemy grenade; David Crow was killed by gunfire a few hours later.

Sgt. Daniel Busse, U.S. 14, near Harrold. Died September 1, 1968, in Vietnam.

LCpl. Conrad Lee Flyinghorse, US 12, east of McIntosh. Died August 27, 1970, in Vietnam.

Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist said three state government departments — Transportation, Veterans Affairs and Military — would work with the office of Governor Kristi Noem to set dates for the local ceremonies.

Signs will be installed at the bridges for each of the men. The governor started the Fallen Heroes program last year.

Several commissioners praised the presentation and program Thursday.

“Nice, kind and heartfelt words,” Benj Stoick of Mobridge said. He knew Flyinghorse and asked that he be notified of the ceremony.

“It really makes you reflective,” chairman Mike Vehle of Mitchell said. “I think this is a very good idea. We need to remember those who have fallen for our country.”