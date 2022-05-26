PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s bridge improvement grants for local governments will more than double this year.

The state Transportation Commission decided Thursday the available funding should increase to $33 million. It had been $15 million.

The change comes as South Dakota sees millions of dollars more in federal aid for bridge programs.

“This is just for this year,” Mike Behm told the commissioners. He is the director of planning and engineering for the state Department of Transportation.

Behm said the department looks each year at how much to recommend.

The commission approved a variety of changes in the BIG program that assists local governments with a variety of funding for bridge projects ranging from engineering studies to renovations and replacements.

The Legislature in 2015 passed a sweeping package of changes that included a higher state motor fuel tax and higher vehicle-registration fees as well as the local-bridge program.

Commission member Mike Vehle of Mitchell was a state senator at the time and helped steer it through. Since 2015, 203 local bridge projects have received funding from the BIG program, with 215 more expected through 2025.

“It’s kind of fun to see,” Vehle said. “In another three years, we’ll have 400 bridges. That’s huge.”

The commission on Thursday also received a report on the status of state and local bridges in South Dakota.

The department has three major projects in the works:

Replacement of the Platte-Winner bridge on SD 44 over the Missouri River. The $158 million projects is scheduled to go out for bids in 2024.

The Deadwood ‘box’ that’s still being designed. The estimated $69 million project under some of the city’s streets is set for a 2028 bid letting.

The US 212 bridge over the Missouri River at Forest City. The location of the $179 million project is still being studied. It’s scheduled for a 2030 letting.