S.D. board tries again on medical pot rules

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Education Standards will take a second run Friday, July 9, at proposing rules for administering medical marijuana in South Dakota’s K-12 schools.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee rejected the first set, in part because the rules would have covered non-public schools too.

The public hearing on the revised proposal is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT at 800 Governors Drive, Pierre, and by teleconference.

Details on the teleconference are on the board’s meeting agenda. As of mid-day Tuesday, the revised proposal hasn’t been publicly posted.

The state Department of Health is working on proposing most of the rules for the medical marijuana program. The DOH hearing date hasn’t been set.

Diane Roy, the lead SDDOE attorney who worked on the first set of rules, is stepping down at the end of this week. She joined the department in August 2019.

Roy previously worked for Disability Rights South Dakota.

“Her departure is simply connected to her wish to retire,” Mary Stadick Smith, the department’s deputy secretary, said Monday.