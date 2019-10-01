S.D. board sets process for TransCanada water permits hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel starts taking live testimony this week on whether a Canadian company should get water permits for an international oil pipeline that would run through western South Dakota.

The South Dakota Water Management Board opens a hearing Thursday morning at the state Capitol in room 414 on permit applications from TransCanada — now known as TC Energy — and two ranch families.

The hearing continues Friday morning and resumes October 29-31.

Opposing the permits are the Yankton Sioux Tribe, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Dakota Rural Action, the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance, the Mniwakan Nakicijinpi organization and several individuals from Nebraska and South Dakota.

The Keystone XL pipeline would carry oil mined from tar sands in the Canadian province of Alberta across the U.S. border into Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, where it would connect at Steele City to an existing pipeline.

The burden of proof is on TransCanada / TC Energy and the ranch families to show two circumstances: first, there is reasonable probability that unappropriated water is available for their proposed uses; and second, the proposed diversion can be developed without unlawful impairment of existing rights to water.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has already issued a permit to construct the segment of pipeline and pump stations planned in the state.

The state Water Management Board’s hearing officer is Rodney Freeman Jr., a Huron attorney who is a board member. Freeman sent an order August 27 to the parties on the process the water board wants followed.

The meeting will open Thursday morning with an 8:30 a.m. CDT public-comment period, for which people must have signed up before it starts. Comments will be allowed from people who aren’t official parties in the cases. The board will decide how much time to allow public comments and evenly split the time.

The board then will start the water-permits hearing at 10 a.m. CT and take five-minute opening statements from the official parties and intervenors present.

The state Water Rights Division will next present its case on the TransCanada / TC Energy applications, followed by the Sioux Falls attorneys for the company and then the intervenors.

All of the sides then will present evidence and witnesses on whether TransCanada’s proposed use would be a beneficial use and whether it is in the public interest.

Two witnesses for the Yankton Sioux Tribe will be allowed to testify during the second round October 29-31.

The same process would be repeated for amendments sought by the ranchers for their permits to be used for the pipeline construction.

Hearing officer Freeman previously decided there wasn’t a process to allow private testimony from a Yankton Sioux witness.

The entire contested-case file is at https://denr.sd.gov/ccdocs.aspx?CCID=CCID79.