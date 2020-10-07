S.D. board opposes more wells in two aquifers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No more permits should be allowed during the next five years for two underground water bodies in central South Dakota, a state government panel decided Wednesday.

The state Water Management Board agreed with reports that the Tulare: East James aquifer and the Tulare: Western Spink Hitchcock aquifer have been drawn down faster than they recharged. They are east and west of the James River in parts of Spink, Beadle and Hand Counties, mostly south of US 212.

John Farmer, an engineer for the state water-rights program, based his reports on historical data from observation wells.

A 1983 state law says a permit may be issued only if there is “reasonable probability” that there is unappropriated water available and other conditions are met. The board was conducting reviews that a 2014 state law requires every five years.

Tim Bjork, a board member from Pierre, asked whether there was any thought to “adjusting” — that is, reducing — the permitted withdrawals from the Tulare: East James aquifer. State water-rights engineer Eric Gronlund said that if someone had a permit from the board, “I don’t think there’s the ability to do a pull-back.”

Gronlund noted that Tulare: East James appeared to react to climatic conditions, including a wet 2019.

Chairman Jim Hutmacher, a licensed well driller from Oacoma, was cautious. “This is South Dakota and it’s going to dry out one of these years,” Hutmacher said. “I think we’re better off to stay where we are and not add more.”

Rodney Freeman, a board member from Huron, agreed the board shouldn’t go against the conclusions of the department.

The Tulare: East James aquifer has 94 water rights for irrigation of 16,674 acres. The Tulare: Western Spink Hitchcock aquifer has 159 water rights; 157 are for irrigation of 26,104.9 acres, and two are for commercial use for 0.096 cubic feet per second of water.

Gronlund said an internal discussion by his staff was “spirited” about whether more water could be appropriated from the Tulare: Western Spink Hitchcock aquifer. Gronlund recommended a “progressive” approach that “there may be some unappropriated water available.” He put the amount at 698 acre-feet.

But board members voted 7-0 to leave the Tulare: Western Spink Hitchcock appropriation as is. “It just seems to me they pretty much balance,” Freeman said, adding that in a dry year, based on Farmer’s report, irrigators could be “a thousand (acre-feet) short.”

Leo Holzbauer, a board member from Wagner, said the board traditionally relied on data from observation wells when reaching decisions.

“We’re above the edge,” Holzbauer said. “We’re right up on there. We don’t dare get much closer to that than what we are. That’s my feeling on it, anyway.” He added, “It’s going to turn on us. It always has. We’ve got to be careful,” noting it would be “a hard reality” if someone had to be shut off.

Gronlund said he didn’t think his office could shut off an irrigator who’s been permitted. He said there currently were 28 applications on file, in case the board decided to make more water available.

There was some discussion of a never-used chapter of state law allowing a water-use control area to be established. “That to me would make a lot of sense,” Bjork said, adding however that it would be “extremely difficult” to get water users to agree.

Replied Freeman: “But I don’t think the guys who have it are going to give it up.” Said Hutmacher, “Therein lies the problem.”