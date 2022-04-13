PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses will get financial boosts from South Dakota’s state government for new projects. The state Board of Economic Development approved what are known as reinvestment payments on Wednesday.

Marion Industrial will receive back 50% of the state sales and use tax paid, up to $500,000, on a new spec building in Sioux Falls.

Jackrabbit Family Farms, based in Pipestone, Minnesota, will get back 100% of the state sales and use tax paid, up to $313,950, for a pork-raising operation near Mitchell.

The Legislature established the reinvestment payment program in 2013 as another incentive that the governor-appointed board can offer.