PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A food business based in Wisconsin and a western South Dakota community received funding Wednesday from the state Board of Economic Development.

The board approved a reinvestment payment up to $1,640,844 for sales and use taxes paid by Link Snacks Inc. for a project at its Alpena facility.

The board also made a local infrastructure improvement grant of $240,125 to Box Elder as the city prepares for new bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

This is a developing story.