S.D. board OKs air quality, landfill rules

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Minerals and Environment approved various changes to South Dakota’s rules on air quality and landfills Thursday.

Approximately eight waste-management sites would be affected, according to Ashley Brakke, an engineer for the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will decide whether to approve the changes, according to Kyrik Rombough, the department’s air-quality administrator.

The immediate next step is consideration by the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee November 4.

Chairman Rex Hagg of Rapid City, a former legislator, asked whether the department heard from any municipality about difficulties meeting any of the proposed standards. The answer was no.

No one from the public testified. None of the board members asked questions. The rules packet including contacts and correspondence is available here.