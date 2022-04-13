PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government board that helps fund public water projects in South Dakota has approved more than $1 billion of financing, with another big round of requests already in route.

The state Board of Water and Natural Resources wrapped up two days of work on Wednesday with decisions to grant $415,2 million, make another $688 million in low-interest loans and provide up to $642,5 in loan forgiveness.

The cash and financing will go to more than 90 communities, rural water providers and others across South Dakota. (See related announcements below.)

The Legislature this year earmarked $600 million from South Dakota’s share of federal funding in the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed. The legislative request from Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, had unanimous support from Republican and Democrat state lawmakers.

The money went to the state board, which operates under the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The projects approved this week will have “an amazing impact on the state of South Dakota,” board chairman Jerry Soholt of Sioux Falls said Wednesday.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation of U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Sen. John Thune had each voted against the federal legislation as it went through the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Senate version of ARPA would add more than $1.8 trillion total to the federal deficit during the years 2021 through 2030.

Said the governor in a statement from DANR, “These projects will serve our grandchildren and their grandchildren.”

DANR’s Mike Perkovich said Wednesday that the department received another 54 applications — 25 sanitary sewers, 28 drinking water and one watershed — totaling $233.75 million of requests by the April 1 deadline. “The fun just never ends,” he said.

Here’s a closer look at the approvals by region:

Minnehaha and Lincoln counties $79 million

Rural water systems $430 million

Western South Dakota $183 million

Southeastern South Dakota $160 million

Northeastern South Dakota $209 million

Central South Dakota $38 million