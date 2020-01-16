S.D. board OK’d tax break for secret business

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Governor’s Office of Economic Development wouldn’t reveal further details Thursday morning for a new business in South Dakota that received approval earlier this week of a nearly $1 million reinvestment payment as reimbursement for state tax paid on the project.

This wasn’t unusual, according to the office’s spokeswoman.

“EnviroFarm SDI is going through the permitting process right now and will be filing all of their official paperwork very soon,” Natalie Likness said in an email Thursday.

“It is not uncommon for the Board of Economic Development to approve funds before a company has filed its official documents with the Secretary of State’s office,” Likness continued. “As long as we have it on good faith that it’s in the process, the board will proceed as usual, regardless of the loan or grant up for approval.”

The state board approved the $941,962 reinvestment payment Wednesday in open session without public discussion, after a closed-door teleconference. The company wasn’t listed in the South Dakota Secretary of State business registry.

Likness later sent a second email. It said: “It’ll be a dairy in Walworth County. Again, it’s not uncommon for a company to be in the process of setting up their documentation prior to being approved.”