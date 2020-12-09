S.D. board makes several economic development grants, but denies two

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state government panel that helps finance growth of private businesses in South Dakota approved several grants and a seven-figure sales-tax rebate Wednesday.

The $1,530,000 rebate, known as a reinvestment payment, went to an agricultural operation, Vander Dussen Dairy, that’s being formed in Kingsbury County. It would cover all of the state sales tax paid on the project.

The state Board of Economic Development however turned down a reinvestment payment that POET Biorefining had sought for its Big Stone City ethanol plant. The amount wasn’t released.

The board made two economic-development partnership grants Wednesday to establish regional revolving loan funds: $200,054 to Central South Dakota Enhancement District in Pierre and $166,667 to South Eastern Development Foundation in Sioux Falls.

The board also okayed two local-infrastructure improvement grants. Lake Norden gets $500,000 to help fund a water tower needed for the cheese plant there. Clear Lake gets $200,750 to assist paying for a natural-gas line to the Crystal Springs Foods facility.

The board denied a request from Box Elder for a local-infrastructure grant. The amount wasn’t released.