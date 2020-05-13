S.D. board makes one loan, seven tax refunds

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A project that generates electricity received a windfall Wednesday from the South Dakota Board of Economic Development.

The panel approved a $3,977,193 reinvestment payment for Crowned Ridge Wind II, a wind-energy project in Grant, Deuel and Codington counties that is an indirect subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources.

The amount was capped at 50 percent of the state sales and use tax paid on the Crowned Ridge II development.

Also receiving approval from the board were six South Dakota Jobs grants. The amounts were:

$22,503 to Mark Fuoss, a rural Armour pork producer, for sales taxes paid on eligible equipment;

$71,756 to Zimmerman Livestock, LLC, of rural Bristol, for sales taxes paid on eligible equipment;

Three payments of $33,592; $33,592; and $44,842 for two barns and a nursery barn, to Spink Hutterian Brethren, Inc., of rural Frankfort, for sales taxes paid on eligible equipment; and

$24,865 to Jones & Klumb Family Farm, LLC, of rural Mount Vernon, for sales taxes paid on eligible equipment.

The Legislature established the tax-rebate programs in 2013, as part of a larger economic-development package that then-Governor Dennis Daugaard signed into law.

The board Wednesday also approved a low-interest REDI program loan of $219,725 to Watertown Development Company for NT Sales and Leasing, Inc., whose president is former legislator Neal Tapio.

Steve Westra, commissioner for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, briefed the board on more than 200 loans his staff made in the past six weeks through South Dakota’s new small business economic disaster relief program. He said all $10.5 million had been used from the subfund.

The Legislature created it March 30 at the request of Governor Kristi Noem as part of her package of COVID-19 responses. A provision of the law lets the commissioner make the loans but requires that they are reported to the board and be posted on GOED’s website.

Westra praised his GOED staff for never taking “their foot off the gas” on arranging the loans, which are interest-free and carry a five-year payback, with a no-payment the first six months.

Board chairman Jeff Erickson of Sioux Falls, who also chairs the state Banking Commission, said the emergency money had reached the far corners of South Dakota. “The challenge of course will be to get the money back in the door,” the retired banker said.