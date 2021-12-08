S.D. board makes big loan to North Sioux City

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation received approval Wednesday for a low-interest loan of $10.5 million from the South Dakota Board of Economic Development.

The money will help purchase property for a new industrial park. It is one of the largest loans ever by the board.

The board also okayed a $500,000 grant to build a road into the site.

In other action Wednesday, the board approved: