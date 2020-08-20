S.D. board increases Wharf gold mine’s environmental protection assurance by 52%

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment has substantially hiked the financial assurance that Wharf Resources must provide for operating the last large gold mine in the Black Hills.

The board decided Thursday to require $95.1 million for the mine near Lead and Deadwood. The current total is $64.2 million. A company letter calculated the increase as 52%.

Those amounts reflect the estimated costs if Wharf Resources walked away and forced state government to contract for the mine’s closure and provide continuing long-term care of the site.

Mining bonds and financial assurances essentially are insurance that would be collected by state government if necessary to repair an unsafe situation. A mining company pays one or more outside parties for being willing to underwrite the risk.

The board members unanimously agreed to allow Wharf’s parent, Coeur Mining, to delay providing proof of the larger amounts until the board’s December 17 meeting.

“An over $30 million increase is a large event,” Jay Gear, a corporate vice president, told the board about needing time to put together additional underwriting. He added, “That flexibility is really important to Coeur.”

Gear said the existing assurance would “remain fully in place” in the meantime. He spoke of the company’s 30-year history in the Black Hills and successful reclamation work.

The board also heard from officials for the brokerage that finds underwriters for the mining company’s risk. The officials told the board that underwriters have become more cautious and take longer to review prospects, and in Coeur’s case will want to see third-quarter financial performance.

The board’s chairman, Rex Hagg of Rapid City, asked whether Coeur was “confident” it could deliver the higher amount of underwriting for the December meeting. Vice president Gear said yes.

The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources regulates mining. The department recommended the higher amounts. The reclamation bond increases to $56,693,500 from the current $37,379,300. The post-closure financial assurance rises to $38,396,200 from the current $26,800,000.

Eric Holm from the department’s mining office gave detailed presentations of his calculations supporting the increases. Holm said state law doesn’t specify how quickly a mining company needs to adjust financial assurance.

Board member John Scheetz of Spearfish asked about the department’s experience at the Gilt Edge mine that Brohm abandoned two decades ago because of acid-rock drainage. Gilt Edge now is an EPA Superfund cleanup site, with state government eventually responsible for 10% of the cleanup and for all of the long-term care.

Holm replied, regarding Brohm, “Yes, the bond was severely under-calculated.” He said the department is always looking to improve. The experience of Brohm has shaped the Wharf estimates, Holm added.

Board member Bob Morris of Belle Fourche asked Holm whether it would be prudent to extend the Wharf/Coeur deadline to December. Holm noted there isn’t enough time for Coeur to have the increased amounts in place before October.

“Waiting until December, I don’t see any red flags,” Holm said.

Morris said he hoped Coeur “to the extent possible” would keep Holm and the department apprised of progress on obtaining additional underwriting, so that the board and department “don’t get blind-sided.”