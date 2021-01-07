S.D. board funds water and solid waste projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four South Dakota cities and rural customers in Minnehaha County received approvals for financial assistance from state government Thursday.

The state Board of Water and Natural Resources approved packages for drinking water projects planned by Minnehaha Community Water Corp. and Edgemont and for solid-waste projects at Aberdeen, Mitchell and Huron.

Minnehaha Community Water gets a $7,510,000 loan to lay more than eight miles of new main and construct water towers at Humboldt and near Brandon. Terms are 2.125% for 30 years.

Edgemont receives a $637,000 loan, with $160,000 in principal forgiveness, at zero % for 20 years, for a system to remove iron from its drinking water.

Brown County gets a $260,000 grant toward a $2.6 million landfill expansion.

Mitchell receives a $320,000 grant toward a $1.6 million landfill expansion.

Huron gets a $49,900 grant to cover half the cost of a new recycling trailer for twice-weekly trips to a Sioux Falls processor.