S.D. board aids 10 municipal and regional water and waste systems

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel that helps finance public-works projects provided loans and grants Thursday.
The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources approved low-interest loans for drinking-water projects in:
Ree Heights $432,000 with full forgiveness;
Pierpont $132,000 with up to $118,000 forgiven;
Lennox $375,000; and
Lincoln County rural water system $750,000.
The board approved low-interest loans for sanitary- and storm-sewer projects in:
Sioux Falls $41,625,000;
Lennox $1,000,000; and
Hartford $1,334,000.
The board deferred Viborg’s request for $1,833,000 to January.
The board made solid-waste management grants to:
Belle Fourche regional landfill $105,000 to help pay for a replacement scale;
Custer Fall River Waste Management District up to $80,000; and
Tri-County Landfill Association, five miles east of Chamberlain, up to $240,000. Tri-County also received a low-interest loan of $360,000.
The board denied solid-waste funding for CyberWorx, a recycling business based in Eureka.
The board gave a $500,000 grant to the South Central Watershed Implementation Project for use in constructing livestock-waste management systems.
Drainages in the 6.5 million-acre watershed flow into Lewis and Clark Lake on the Missouri River; Dawson Creek, Firesteel Creek, Pierre Creek and Wolf Creek that send water to the lower area of the James River; and the east and west forks of the Vermillion River.
Details of the applications are here.