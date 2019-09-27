S.D. board aids 10 municipal and regional water and waste systems

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel that helps finance public-works projects provided loans and grants Thursday.

The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources approved low-interest loans for drinking-water projects in: 

Ree Heights $432,000 with full forgiveness; 

Pierpont $132,000 with up to $118,000 forgiven; 

Lennox $375,000; and 

Lincoln County rural water system $750,000. 

The board approved low-interest loans for sanitary- and storm-sewer projects in: 

Sioux Falls $41,625,000;  

Lennox $1,000,000; and 

Hartford $1,334,000. 

The board deferred Viborg’s request for $1,833,000 to January. 

The board made solid-waste management grants to: 

Belle Fourche regional landfill $105,000 to help pay for a replacement scale; 

Custer Fall River Waste Management District up to $80,000; and 

Tri-County Landfill Association, five miles east of Chamberlain, up to $240,000. Tri-County also received a low-interest loan of $360,000. 

The board denied solid-waste funding for CyberWorx, a recycling business based in Eureka. 

The board gave a $500,000 grant to the South Central Watershed Implementation Project for use in constructing livestock-waste management systems. 

Drainages in the 6.5 million-acre watershed flow into Lewis and Clark Lake on the Missouri River; Dawson Creek, Firesteel Creek, Pierre Creek and Wolf Creek that send water to the lower area of the James River; and the east and west forks of the Vermillion River. 

Details of the applications are here.

