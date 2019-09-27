S.D. bighorn license sold for $312,000

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Midwest chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation sold a South Dakota 2020 bighorn sheep license in a first-ever online auction for $312,000, a spokeswoman for the state Game, Fish and Parks Department confirmed Thursday.

The amount was “considerably higher than previous years,” GFP communications director Jona Ohm said.

“The average over the years has been approximately $85,000, so it’s very exciting to see this number for 2019,” Ohm said.

The foundation sold the 2019 license for $89,000.

The Midwest chapter, based in Northfield, Minnesota, will go through a verification process with the buyer and the department won’t have any more information until that’s complete, according to Ohm.

The auction closed Monday.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission updated an existing rule in June that gave the department more flexibility on the auction. The rule already had said one of the bighorn licenses shall be an auction license if at least three were authorized.

A link titled “Bighorn Sheep Auction License” on the department’s bighorn sheep web page takes readers to the foundation’s auction page that includes a message from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

The first $85,000 from the license sale will be used to support South Dakota’s bighorn program. The department will use additional proceeds for improving wildlife habitat.