S.D. archery licenses might change for 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission rejected petitions seeking big-game licensing changes for archery hunters Thursday.

But commissioners and state Wildlife Division staff agreed to consider the concepts later this year for the 2022 seasons and beyond.

Dana Rogers of Hill City presented the four petitions on behalf of South Dakota Bowhunters Inc. He is the group’s secretary. They were:

— Increase archery elk licenses by 10%.

— Require nonresident big-game applicants to first purchase a small-game license.

— Issue unlimited resident licenses for archery antelope, limit nonresidents to 150 archery antelope licenses, and create a special unit of unlimited archery antelope licenses for nonresidents to hunt on private land.

— Issue unlimited resident licenses for archery deer in a variety of units, limit nonresidents to 2,000 archery deer licenses, and create a special unit of unlimited archery deer licenses for nonresidents to hunt on private land.

Commissioner Doug Sharp of Watertown asked that deer, antelope and elk numbers be presented for the past 15 years.

Wildlife Division director Tom Kirschenmann said any license changes would need to ready this fall so they can take effect December 15 for 2022 seasons.