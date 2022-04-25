PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Back in January, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations came to South Dakota’s Capitol a week early to get a head start on prepping state government’s next budget. But those 18 lawmakers went home in March without any extra pay for their extra work.

That’s because of the way state government compensates legislators. The 105 senators and representatives received $13,957.40 apiece for the 2022 session. On the state payroll website, the amount says $384.90 daily. But the pay was divvied out in five installments across the months of January, February and March.

The result was that appropriators received nothing more for coming in for five days ahead of the official January 12 opening day.

The topic came up during the Monday meeting of the Legislature’s Executive Board.

“It depends upon the timing of pay periods. You can’t be paid twice from the same pot,” explained Legislative Research Council director Reed Holwegner, whose office oversees lawmakers’ payroll.

The board’s chairman, Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said it was “a fluke” that the appropriations meetings took place at the beginning of a two-week pay period.

The flip side: “We were paid for the pay period, even though we weren’t here,” Schoenbeck said about himself and 86 other legislators who aren’t appropriators.

Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, asked whether a bonus was possible. Schoenbeck answered no, based on past attempts to give legislative leadership additional pay. “I think this is a done deal,” he said.

The board also learned it doesn’t have direct control over the 42 cents per mile that legislators are compensated for using their vehicles to drive to and from the Capitol during session or for official meetings.

That’s up to the state Board of Finance. Holwegner said the rate was last increased in 2015. Senator Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls, brought it to the attention of the legislative board. The current federal rate is 58.5 cents per mile.

One idea was to have the appropriators introduce legislation during the 2023 session. Another idea, which the legislative board supported, was to ask the Board of Finance to review the state rate and consider a higher amount.

Representative Mike Derby, R-Rapid City, said he was “hard-pressed” to ask that legislators get a higher rate than state government employees. Both should get more, he said: “It should be higher, is my point.”