S.D. appropriators plan early start on budgets

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session officially begins Tuesday, January 11, but one important panel intends to get a head start

The Joint Committee on Appropriations plans four days of early budget hearings beginning in the coming week.

Representative Chris Karr of Sioux Falls and Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton co-chair the group of 18 who together decide how state government spends the taxes and fees that people pay.

The panel meets Tuesday, January 4, with the state Department of Human Services that’s overseen by Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh.

The state Board of Regents with six public universities and two specialty schools for the deaf and visually impaired go before the panel on Wednesday, January 5. Brian Maher is chief executive and John Bastian is president for the governor-appointed board.

The state Department of Corrections takes its turn on Thursday, January 6. Doug Clark is interim secretary.

The appropriators return Monday, January 10, to hear from the state Department of Social Services that’s overseen by Secretary Laurie Gill.

Governor Kristi Noem outlined in December her budget requests for 2022 and 2023 in a speech to legislators.

Her $4,615,616,635 plan for 2023 calls for $1,975,868,924 from state general funds; $1,724,067,412 from the federal government; and $915,680,299 from various other dedicated funds such as motor-fuel taxes and sales of hunting and fishing licenses.

The governor will have a new face overseeing the state Bureau of Finance and Management. Liza Clark announced in October she was stepping down as commissioner at year end. A former legislator, Jeff Partridge of Rapid City, will come in on an interim basis. He served six years as an appropriator.

The appropriators’ full schedule through February 4 includes hearings for more than 30 bureaus, departments, constitutional offices and other agencies and boards.