PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Having an official board of professional real-estate appraisers to give advice would be a good step forward in South Dakota.

That’s the direction the South Dakota House of Representatives gave Monday.

By a 60-4 vote, representatives approved legislation formally establishing the advisory council. HB 1061 now heads to the Senate.

The 11-member council would include both appraisers and others involved in real estate transactions, such as the state director of banking, the executive director of the state Real Estate Commission, a licensed real estate broker, a mortgage broker and a representative of a financial institution.

There had been a voluntary council in place since 1991, but it stopped meeting for most of last year, as the state program for certifying appraisers went through a shake-up.

“We want to put this council in place. We want them to meet quarterly,” Representative Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, said. “We want to make sure they remain in place.”

Representative Mike Derby, R-Rapid City, supported the legislation. “Anything we can do to help the process, I think we need to do,” he said.

No one Monday mentioned the situation that led to the legislation, including a $200,000 settlement paid to Sherry Bren, the former executive director for the real-estate appraiser’s certification program.

Bren was forced to leave after a dispute over an expanded certification for Kassidy Peters, one of the governor’s daughters.