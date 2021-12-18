S.D. and Montana lawmakers ‘wager’ on game

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Members of their respective delegations in Congress and statehouses have a little extra riding on today’s football playoff between South Dakota State University and Montana State University.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota and U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana, who are alumni of the two campuses, have a friendly wager.

.@SteveDaines – you’ve never seen a SD Jackrabbit, have you?



Looking forward to seeing you wear my Jackrabbits hat in the US Capitol!#gojacks @GoJacksFB https://t.co/NOrj3ahVqJ — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) December 16, 2021

The loser must wear the winning team’s cap on the floor of the U.S. Senate and provide beef jerky from the losing team’s state.

Rounds and Daines announced it via Twitter and news releases on Wednesday. The game is at Bozeman, Montana.

South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch meanwhile said via text Saturday he too has a friendly wager with Montana Speaker Wylie Galt.

If Montana State loses, Galt has agreed to visit the South Dakota Capitol wearing SDSU attire one day during the 2022 session that opens January 11. If SDSU loses, Gosch will wear Montana State garb one day during session.

Montana’s Legislature operates on a biannual basis and isn’t scheduled to hold a regular session in 2022.

Today’s winner goes to Frisco, Texas, to play in the national FCS championship January 8 against North Dakota State University, which defeated James Madison University 20-14 Friday.

SDSU was the only team to beat NDSU this year, back on November 6.

You can follow along with today’s action in a live blog from KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter beginning at 1 p.m.