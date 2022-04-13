PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is one of seven states whose economies have fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the nation since early 2020, according to the Back to Normal Index from CNN Business and Moody’s Analytics.

Steve Westra told the state Board of Economic Development on Wednesday that South Dakota ranked first in the index as of April 1.

Westra is commissioner of economic development in Governor Kristi Noem’s administration. Noem has campaigned nationally on refusing to shut down businesses during the pandemic and invited people to move to South Dakota.

Three states were at more than 100% as of the latest April 8 CNN/Moody’s index: Idaho 105%, Montana 104% and South Dakota 103%. Others at 100% were Nebraska, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

South Dakota uses a July 1-June 30 fiscal year. Through February of this year, state sales and use tax receipts were up 13.5% over the similar eight months of 2021, according to the state Bureau of Finance and Management. That came after 2021 finished up 12.7% and 2020 was up 4.6%.

Westra also noted that Rapid City’s population growth of 1.90% from 2020 to 2021 in the latest U.S. Census estimate was triple the national average of 0.35% and made the western South Dakota community one of fastest-growing metro areas in Midwest and 36th nationally.

He said he planned to share the various information with the board members. The theme of the annual South Dakota economic development conference on Thursday in Sioux Falls is “Freedom Works.”

“We on the REDI board need to be brand evangelists for trying to grow our state,” said chairman Jeff Erickson of Sioux Falls.

Board member Pat Burchill of Rapid City agreed. Regarding his community, Burchill said, “It’s a great story. It’s amazing what’s taken place. You could feel it before you could see it.” He talked about challenges that will come with growth such as traffic and infrastructure. “We’re going to have to be pro-active here. We’ll see.”

Erickson said the B-21 bombers coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base will further advance neighboring Box Elder, Rapid City and the region. He was surprised to learn how many B-21 support jobs will be involved at the air base east of Rapid City. “That should be really good for the area,” he said.

“Exciting” was the description from board member David Emery of Rapid City. “There’s a lot going on out here.”