S.D. airports OK’d for various federal projects, including $11 million for Sioux Falls runway

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Aeronautics Commission approved six public airports in South Dakota to receive federal grants for improvements Thursday.

The largest project is $11,156,072 for Sioux Falls for the fourth phase in reconstructing runway 3/21. The funding mix included an FAA grant of $10,040,465, plus a 5% state match of $557,803 and a 5% local match of $557,803, because the source is a 2019 supplemental federal grant.

The five other projects, for the Aberdeen, Clark County, Gettysburg, Mobridge and Spearfish airports, will be fully funded by the federal government, as part of the CARES Act that Congress passed for funding COVID-19 responses.

Clark County’s $2,020,000 project is for runway and taxiway reconstruction.

Spearfish plans a $1.7 million fence project to keep wildlife outside the airport complex.

Gettysburg’s $318,139 project is acquiring and installing an automated all-weather station.

Mobridge intends to use $205,000 to replace its beacon, beacon tower and foundation and to design apron rehabilitation and taxilane reconstruction.

Aberdeen’s $35,000 grant will be to acquire a cart for testing foam systems on aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment.