S.D. 911 panel selects vendor to finish cleanup

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County company has been hired to remove old cable and equipment from 18 of the centers that handle 911 emergency calls in South Dakota.

Builders Electric LLC of Sioux Falls received the contract from the state 911 Coordination Board.

911 state coordinator Maria King told the board Wednesday she had “good news:” The contract could stand alone rather than going through South Dakota’s new 911 provider, CenturyLink.

Eight of the centers — known as public service answering points, or PSAPs — want equipment removed, while 10 need cable taken out, according to King.

She said CenturyLink would have technicians at each site during the removals to answer questions.

The state Department of Public Safety will provide more details from the contract Thursday, spokesman Tony Mangan said. Final signatures were being obtained Wednesday, he said.

There had been a lengthy discussion among board members about the topic during the June 4 meeting. Some thought the removal costs should have been part of a $3.45 million settlement with three companies that previously managed South Dakota’s system.

Rachel Kippley, the Brown County Commission chairwoman who also chairs the state board, thanked King for digging into the matter.

“I know that takes some time and it’s nice to know they’ll all be taken care of individually,” Kippley said.