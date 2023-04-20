This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The $200 million that South Dakota lawmakers have wanted to spend on affordable housing infrastructure since a year ago probably won’t start reaching projects until this fall, at the earliest.

That was the word Thursday from Chas Olson, interim director for the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

Olson told the Legislature’s Executive Board that September might be the first time the state housing board will be able to consider applications.

According to Dixie Hieb of Sioux Falls, this is the first time in her 30 years as the housing board’s attorney that the agency has needed to put a lending or grant program through the state’s formal rule-making process.

Legislators originally had hoped the money would be flowing in time for the 2022 construction season. They first approved the money in the 2022 session after a lengthy fight, but Governor Kristi Noem wasn’t comfortable spending it, because she said the money couldn’t properly be deployed.

Legislators came back in the 2023 session and made it the first bill they passed. The governor signed it into law on February 1. Her announcement said, “Due to the bill’s emergency clause, this funding is available immediately, which allows it to be sent out prior to this year’s construction season.”

The housing board released the first draft of the proposed rules on March 14. Five weeks later, the latest version of the proposal was now at the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, awaiting clearance from GOED Commissioner Steve Westra.

That’s because the housing agency is attached to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development in state law, according to Tim Engel, a private attorney who represents GOED.

The governor last year originally wanted GOED to be in charge of half the money.

Once Westra gives the go-ahead, the housing board can set a public hearing date, Olson said. That could be in May.

After the housing board gives its approval, the proposed rules would next need a final greenlight from the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee. Olson said he hopes the package could be ready for the review committee’s July meeting.

The rules then must go to the South Dakota Secretary of State and would take effect 20 days later.

Under that timetable, Olson said the housing agency could start taking applications in August. The housing board then could consider the first applications at its September meeting, he said.