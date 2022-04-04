PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Both of South Dakota’s Republican U.S. senators will vote against confirming federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Senator Mike Rounds issued a statement Monday night about Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Rounds said:

“While I acknowledge and appreciate the historic nature of this nomination, for there has never been an African American woman nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States, the Senate’s responsibility to provide ‘advice and consent’ on executive nominations requires full scrutiny of the nominee’s judicial record and philosophy.

“As part of my deliberation on this nominee, I reviewed her record of judicial decisions and met cordially with Judge Jackson in my office. I believe her judicial approach would promote legislating from the bench, rather than applying the law as written. Based on her written decisions and my personal conversations with her, I will not support her nomination.”

Rounds took the position hours after the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 along Democrat-Republican lines.

Senator John Thune announced his position on March 29 in a video.

“I can only vote to confirm a justice whom I believe will respect the separation of powers and the limited role of a justice and refuse to allow her personal opinions to influence her decisions on the bench,” Thune said.